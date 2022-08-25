AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,026 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -192.1 (-1.16%)
Hong Kong, China shares rebound on Beijing’s fresh stimulus

Reuters Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 02:28pm

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index posted its biggest jump in nearly four months in a shortened trading session on Thursday, while China shares also rose, buoyed by Beijing’s fresh economic stimulus measures and a pause in the yuan’s slide.

Hong Kong, China stocks fall more than 1% on slowdown worries

** The Hang Seng index rose 3.6% to close at 19,968.38 in the afternoon, posting its biggest gain since late April. The morning trading was suspended due to a typhoon.

** The blue chip CSI300 Index rose 0.8% to 4,116.24, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained about 1% to 3,246.25.

** Sentiment was boosted after China’s State Council, or cabinet, announced fresh steps to support an economy suffering from a property crisis, COVID-19 outbreaks, and heave waves.

** Fresh stimulus measures include a new quota of 300 billion yuan ($43.79 billion) in policy bank financing tools, and a fresh quota of about 500 billion yuan in local government special bonds, state media reported late on Wednesday.

** Also, China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on Thursday the country will focus on expanding jobs and promote fiscal, monetary and industrial policies to support job market stabilisation.

** The yuan rebounded from a two-year low against the dollar, helped by a firmer-than-expected official guidance.

** Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that China’s foreign exchange regulator phoned several banks to warn them against aggressively selling the Chinese currency.

** The recent weakness in stocks “released selling pressure, creating room for a rebound that was triggered by news of fresh stimulus,” said Linus Yip, Hong Kong-based chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities Ltd.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng TECH Index surged 6%, the biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly four month, amid market talks that Sino-US audit talks have made progress.

** In China, financials and property shares rose, but Shenzhen’s start-up board ChiNext and Shanghai’s tech-heavy STAR Market fell.

** Energy companies jumped 5.2%, but new energy shares dropped nearly 2%.

** Nomura, however, cautioned that the new stimulus measures are not game changers, as the zero-COVID policy and property woes continue to weigh on the economy.

