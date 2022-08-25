AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,033 Decreased By -305.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -191.6 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices ease on possible Iran oil exports, rising interest rates

Reuters Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 09:49pm

NEW YORK: Oil prices eased on Thursday in volatile trade as investors braced for the possible return of sanctioned Iranian oil exports to the market and on worries that rising U.S. interest rates would weaken fuel demand.

The prospect that the OPEC+ producer group could curb oil supplies limited the decline in oil prices.

Brent crude fell 4 cents to $101.18 a barrel by 11:41 p.m. EDT 1541 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $94.56 a barrel.

Talks between the European Union, the United States and Iran UPDATE 4-Iran reviews U.S. response to EU nuclear text for revival of 2015 pact - Reuters to revive the 2015 nuclear deal are continuing, with Iran saying it had received a response from the United States to the EU’s “final” text to resurrect the agreement.

Investors also were waiting for scheduled remarks on Friday by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is expected to Kansas City Fed’s Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“The (market) is a little bit concerned about what Jerome Powell is going to say tomorrow about rising interest rates,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures group in Chicago.

Powell is expected to summarize where the Fed stands in its fight to control inflation, including information about its rate-path hike in the long and short-term.

Oil ends higher on US response to Iran nuclear deal comments

Limiting the downside for oil prices were comments on Monday by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman that helped push prices to three-week highs, when he flagged the possibility that OPEC+ could cut production.

“It may (make) the chance of a move back below $90 in the near-term hard to come by unless a nuclear deal is agreed upon and OPEC+’s appetite for cuts put to the test,” Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

Falling U.S. crude and product stockpiles also helped support prices. Oil inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19 to 421.7 million barrels, steeper than analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 933,000-barrel drop.

The bullish impact was countered by a drawdown in gasoline inventories that was less than expected, reflecting weak demand.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 27,000 barrels in the week to 215.6 million barrels. Analysts had forecast a 1.5 million-barrel drop.

Crude Oil Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices ease on possible Iran oil exports, rising interest rates

Recent floods to adversely affect Kharif crops, warns Pakistan's finance ministry

Alarming level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $87mn, now stand at $7.8bn

Saudi Arabia announces investment of $1bn in Pakistan: report

Schools, colleges across Sindh to remain closed till Saturday

Fourth successive loss: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

Pakistan has seen 784% more rainfall than normal so far this year: Sherry Rehman

ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

High-level army huddle briefed on flood situation in country

PM Shehbaz lifts ban on departmental sports

Read more stories