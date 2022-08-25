AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
Pakistan

NA Committee meeting adjourned

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2022 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology meeting was adjourned on Wednesday due to lack of quorum. The 21st meeting of the committee was held at the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), under the chairmanship of Sajid Mehdi.

The committee had on its agenda to discuss among other issues the bill, “The Contractors Registration Bill, 2021” (moved by Uzma Riaz, MNA); a comprehensive briefing on Hump Policy and the role of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the steps being taken by Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to check the quality of two-wheeler motorcycle and three-wheeler rickshaws etc.

However, only three members of the Standing Committee attended the meeting. As per Rule No217 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, “The quorum to constitute a sitting of a Committee shall be one fourth of the total membership of the Committee.”

Hence the chairman and members were kept waiting for one hour (till 3 o’clock) and the quorum did not complete. Finally, at 3 o’clock, complying with rule 220 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, the chairman adjourned the sitting of the committee.

NA PSQCA PCSIR NA Committee meeting The Contractors Registration Bill, 2021

