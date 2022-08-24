AGL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
ANL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.72%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 64.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.7%)
FCCL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
FFL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
MLCF 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.72%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TPL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
TREET 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.39%)
TRG 98.67 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.39%)
UNITY 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.69%)
WAVES 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,874 Decreased By -20.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 43,354 Decreased By -13 (-0.03%)
KSE30 16,540 Increased By 49.2 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold tepid as dollar firms with focus on Jackson Hole symposium

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 01:39pm

Gold prices were subdued on Wednesday, as the US dollar strengthened after hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official kept investors cautious ahead of Jackson Hole symposium due later this week.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,746.18 per ounce, as of 0712 GMT, after rising 0.7% in the previous session.

US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,769.20.

The dollar firmed near recent peak against its rivals, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday will be keenly watched for more cues on future interest rate hikes.

“We’re seeing the market digest the correction after six days of losses with speech from Powell on Friday being an important thing to markets at this point, expecting some kind of a guidance, or framework about the Fed policy,” said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

Gold, other precious metals slump on rallying dollar

“Overall, macro environment is materially not very much different. At this stage, the bias remains very much bearish for gold.”

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari was the latest official to reiterate the US Fed’s focus on controlling inflation ahead of all else.

The US central bank has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 225 basis points in total since March to contain inflationary pressures and has noted that further tightening would depend on economic data points.

Sales of new US single-family homes plunged to a 6-1/2-year low in July, while a survey from S&P Global showed its measure of private sector business activity fell to a 27-month low, suggesting Fed efforts to tame inflation were working.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% to 984.38 tonnes on Tuesday.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $19.05 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.4% to $875.95, while palladium eased 0.2% to $1,976.28.

Federal Reserve Bank Spot gold US gold bullion LME gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold tepid as dollar firms with focus on Jackson Hole symposium

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

LHC allows Imran Khan to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib

Relentless rains: Pakistan seeks aid of foreign countries

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

Read more stories