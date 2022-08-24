AGL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
CBOT wheat poised to rise to $8.17-1/4

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 01:34pm

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat is poised to break a resistance at $7.99-3/4 per bushel and rise to $8.17-1/4, following its failure on Tuesday.

After a brief correction, wheat has managed to remain above a falling trendline.

The correction could be thus classified as a pullback. The violation of the trendline indicates a reversal of the downtrend from $8.45-3/4.

Strategically, the reversal will be confirmed when wheat breaks $7.99-3/4.

A break below $7.85-3/4 may be followed by a drop towards $7.71-1/2.

On the daily chart, wheat has broken a resistance at $7.77-1/4, it is expected to rise towards $8.13-1/2.

EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 3.75MT

The contract has also climbed above a falling trendline and remained above it for a few days.

The downtrend from the May 17 high of $12.85 may have turned around.

It will be further reversed, as indicated by the bullish divergence on the daily RSI.

Wheat

