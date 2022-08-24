AGL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
Aug 24, 2022
Business & Finance

South Africa’s consumer inflation quickens to 7.8% y/y in July

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 01:10pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s headline consumer inflation quickened to 7.8% year on year in July from 7.4% in June, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 1.5% in July from 1.1% in the previous month.

UK inflation to hit 18% in early 2023, Citi forecasts

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 4.6% year on year in July, from 4.4% previously.

On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.7% from 0.6% in June.

South Africa inflation

