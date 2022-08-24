SC grants bail to blasphemy accused

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to an accused in a blasphemy case, subject to submitting surety bonds of Rs 50,000.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the post-arrest bail of Salamat Mansha Masih, who has been charged of blasphemy, under Sections 295-A/295-B/295-C/34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). He was accused of having preached Christianity to young Muslims and of having publicly committing blasphemy at Model Town Park, Lahore.

The bench said that the State must show responsibility in the blasphemy cases, adding the police should protect the accused. It observed that every other person levels blasphemy charges against the other.

Justice Faez noted that the punishment of blasphemy is a death sentence. He said the incident took place in a park in Lahore, but no one including its guards was made witnesses in this case.

Justice Mansoor observed that there is a contradiction in the FIR, as the accused has been declared as a preacher, while he is not a preacher.

Justice Faez inquired from the complainant’s counsel why Pakistan was created. The lawyer replied; “According to Quaid-e-Azam Pakistan is the laboratory of Islam.” Justice Faez then questioned when did Quaid-e-Azam say this?

The judge remarked that many Generals attributed many things to Quaid-e-Azam. Snubbing the counsel he asked him not to utter such words.

Justice Faez stated that Quaid-e-Azam said everyone in Pakistan is free to go to his place of worship, adding already the society is divided in the name of religion, adding East Pakistan was separated. He asked the counsel not to divide it further, saying he never heard that a Christian had filed a blasphemy case against any Muslim.

He inquired from the complainant’s lawyer what the profession of the accused Salamat Masih is. The counsel replied Salamat Masih is working as a sweeper in Lahore Waste Management Company. Upon that Justice Faez said; “We should be thankful to the Christians for cleaning the country.”

Salamat Masih has been in jail since January 4, 2021. Four students, who used to visit Lahore Model Town Park, had registered a case against Salamat Masih, 26 and Haroon Ayub Masih, about the same age for having Bible study in the park.

