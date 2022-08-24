KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Ltd # 19-Aug-22 25-Aug-22 25-Aug-22
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd (Preference) 23-Aug-22 25-Aug-22 3.7% (ii) 19-Aug-22
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd 23-Aug-22 25-Aug-22 25% (ii) 19-Aug-22
Meezan Bank Ltd 24-Aug-22 26-Aug-22 17.50% (ii), 10% B 22-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 22-Aug-22 29-Aug-22 NIL 29-Aug-22
Waves Home Appliances Ltd 22-Aug-22 29-Aug-22 NIL 29-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd *** 22-Aug-22 29-Aug-22
Millat Tractors Ltd # 23-Aug-22 29-Aug-22 29-Aug-22
The United Insurance
Co. of Pakistan Ltd 25-Aug-22 29-Aug-22 15% (ii) 23-Aug-22
Fauji Foods Ltd # 24-Aug-22 30-Aug-22 30-Aug-22
Engro Corporation Ltd 29-Aug-22 30-Aug-22 110% (ii) 25-Aug-22
Worldcall Telecom Ltd 23-Aug-22 31-Aug-22 NIL 31-Aug-22
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd
Term Finance 25-Aug-22 31-Aug-22
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-1 26-Aug-22 31-Aug-22
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd 30-Aug-22 31-Aug-22 500% (ii) 26-Aug-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 30-Aug-22 31-Aug-22
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 30-Aug-22 1-Sep-22 15% (ii) 26-Aug-22
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd 27-Aug-22 2-Sep-22
Pakistan International
Container 31-Aug-22 2-Sep-22 50% (ii) 29-Aug-22
Habib Metropolitan
Bank Ltd 31-Aug-22 2-Sep-22 20% (i) 29-Aug-22
Allied Bank Ltd 31-Aug-22 2-Sep-22 20% (ii) 29-Aug-22
Lalpir Power Ltd 1-Sep-22 3-Sep-22 15% (i) 30-Aug-22
Pakgen Power Ltd 1-Sep-22 3-Sep-22 15% (i) 30-Aug-22
MCB Bank Ltd 1-Sep-22 3-Sep-22 40% (ii) 30-Aug-22
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 30-Aug-22 6-Sep-22
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 31-Aug-22 6-Sep-22 100% (F) 29-Aug-22 6-Sep-22
Ados Pakistan Ltd # 1-Sep-22 8-Sep-22 8-Sep-22
Apna Microfinance Bank
Ltd 4-Sep-22 10-Sep-22 10-Sep-22
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 7-Sep-22 14-Sep-22 NIL 14-Sep-22
Attock Refinery Ltd 14-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 100% (F) 12-Sep-22 20-Sep-22
Attock Petroleum Ltd 14-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 300% (F)25% (B) 12-Sep-22 20-Sep-22
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 14-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 500% (F) 12-Sep-22 20-Sep-22
Arif Habib Corporation
Ltd # 14-Sep-22 21-Sep-22 21-Sep-22
(BAFLTFC6) BANKAL
FALAH LTD 11-Sep-22 25-Sep-22
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd 20-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 280% (F),15% B 16-Sep-22 26-Sep-22
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 20-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 200% (F) 16-Sep-22 27-Sep-22
ICI Pakistan Ltd 21-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 150% (F) 19-Sep-22 27-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd 20-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 NIL 28-Sep-22
Pakistan Cables Ltd 21-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 65% (F),15% B 19-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
Mari Petroleum
Company Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 620% (F) 20-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board
Mills Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 10% B 20-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
International Steels Ltd 21-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 45 (F) 19-Sep-22 29-Sep-22
National Refinery Ltd 2-10-2022 19-10-2022 150% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 2-10-2022 19-10-2022 15% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd 2-10-2022 20-10-2022 NIL 20-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD. 7-10-2022 24-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 24-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 9-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022 25-10-2022
Data Textiles Ltd # 10-Aug-22
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the
shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***
Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares
and Takeovers **
Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the shareholders
will get 780 shares of NCPL *
