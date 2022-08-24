AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,367 Increased By 540.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,491 Increased By 258.6 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:08am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Fauji Fertilizer Bin 
Qasim Ltd #                     19-Aug-22    25-Aug-22                                     25-Aug-22
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd (Preference)                23-Aug-22    25-Aug-22            3.7% (ii)    19-Aug-22
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Ltd                             23-Aug-22    25-Aug-22             25% (ii)    19-Aug-22
Meezan Bank Ltd                 24-Aug-22    26-Aug-22   17.50% (ii), 10% B    22-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd       22-Aug-22    29-Aug-22                  NIL                29-Aug-22
Waves Home Appliances Ltd       22-Aug-22    29-Aug-22                  NIL                29-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd ***   22-Aug-22    29-Aug-22
Millat Tractors Ltd #           23-Aug-22    29-Aug-22                                     29-Aug-22
The United Insurance 
Co. of Pakistan Ltd             25-Aug-22    29-Aug-22             15% (ii)    23-Aug-22
Fauji Foods Ltd #               24-Aug-22    30-Aug-22                                     30-Aug-22
Engro Corporation Ltd           29-Aug-22    30-Aug-22            110% (ii)    25-Aug-22
Worldcall Telecom Ltd           23-Aug-22    31-Aug-22                  NIL                31-Aug-22
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd
Term Finance                    25-Aug-22    31-Aug-22
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy
 Sukuk-1                        26-Aug-22    31-Aug-22
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                     30-Aug-22    31-Aug-22            500% (ii)    26-Aug-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                    30-Aug-22    31-Aug-22
EFU Life Assurance Ltd          30-Aug-22     1-Sep-22             15% (ii)    26-Aug-22
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd            27-Aug-22     2-Sep-22
Pakistan International
Container                       31-Aug-22     2-Sep-22             50% (ii)    29-Aug-22
Habib Metropolitan 
Bank Ltd                        31-Aug-22     2-Sep-22              20% (i)    29-Aug-22
Allied Bank Ltd                 31-Aug-22     2-Sep-22             20% (ii)    29-Aug-22
Lalpir Power Ltd                 1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22              15% (i)    30-Aug-22
Pakgen Power Ltd                 1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22              15% (i)    30-Aug-22
MCB Bank Ltd                     1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22             40% (ii)    30-Aug-22
(JSTFC11) Jahangir 
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd              30-Aug-22     6-Sep-22
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd        31-Aug-22     6-Sep-22             100% (F)    29-Aug-22    6-Sep-22
Ados Pakistan Ltd #              1-Sep-22     8-Sep-22                                      8-Sep-22
Apna Microfinance Bank
Ltd                              4-Sep-22    10-Sep-22                                     10-Sep-22
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd          7-Sep-22    14-Sep-22                  NIL                14-Sep-22
Attock Refinery Ltd             14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22             100% (F)    12-Sep-22   20-Sep-22
Attock Petroleum Ltd            14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22      300% (F)25% (B)    12-Sep-22   20-Sep-22
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd          14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22             500% (F)    12-Sep-22   20-Sep-22
Arif Habib Corporation
 Ltd #                          14-Sep-22    21-Sep-22                                     21-Sep-22
(BAFLTFC6) BANKAL
FALAH LTD                       11-Sep-22    25-Sep-22
Colgate-Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Ltd                  20-Sep-22    26-Sep-22       280% (F),15% B    16-Sep-22   26-Sep-22
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd        20-Sep-22    27-Sep-22             200% (F)    16-Sep-22   27-Sep-22
ICI Pakistan Ltd                21-Sep-22    27-Sep-22             150% (F)    19-Sep-22   27-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd                20-Sep-22    28-Sep-22                  NIL                28-Sep-22
Pakistan Cables Ltd             21-Sep-22    28-Sep-22        65% (F),15% B    19-Sep-22   28-Sep-22
Mari Petroleum 
Company Ltd                     22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22             620% (F)    20-Sep-22   28-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board
 Mills Ltd                      22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22                10% B    20-Sep-22   28-Sep-22
International Steels Ltd        21-Sep-22    29-Sep-22               45 (F)    19-Sep-22   29-Sep-22
National Refinery Ltd           2-10-2022   19-10-2022             150% (F)   10-10-2022  19-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd      2-10-2022   19-10-2022              15% (F)   10-10-2022  19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd               2-10-2022   20-10-2022                  NIL               20-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD.                   7-10-2022   24-10-2022              10% (F)   13-10-2022  24-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd           9-10-2022   25-10-2022                  NIL   17-10-2022  25-10-2022
Data Textiles Ltd #                                                                        10-Aug-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the

shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***

Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares

and Takeovers **

Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the shareholders

will get 780 shares of NCPL *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Meezan Bank Ltd Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

‘Illegally imported’: FBR allowed to release CBU consignments on 100pc surcharge

Cases against IK: UN chief for ‘impartial legal process’

Contempt case: IK summoned by IHC

Violation of Section 144: Another case registered against IK, others

Read more stories