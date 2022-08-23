AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
Turkey has no preconditions for dialogue with Syria

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:03pm

ANKARA: Turkey does not have preconditions for dialogue with the Syrian government, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, in a further softening of Ankara’s stance towards Damascus after a decade of hostility.

Turkey has backed rebels fighting to topple Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad, and cut diplomatic relations with Damascus early in the 11-year conflict.

But the two countries’ intelligence chiefs have maintained contact and recent comments from President Tayyip Erdogan’s government suggest a move towards political engagement, alarming Assad’s opponents in the remaining pocket of rebel-held Syria.

Cavusoglu said two weeks ago that the Syrian opposition and government must be brought together for reconciliation, and Erdogan said diplomatic relations could never be fully cut.

After visiting Russia, which has strongly backed Assad, Erdogan said President Vladimir Putin had suggested that Turkey cooperate with the Syrian government along their joint border, where Erdogan is planning a further military incursion against Syrian Kurdish fighters he says pose a security threat.

Turkey, which has carried out four military operations in northern Syria since 2016, says it is creating a safe zone where some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it is currently hosting could return.

US ‘deeply concerned’ about violence on Syria-Turkey border

‘No conditions for dialogue’

Asked about the prospect for any talks, Cavusoglu said they would need to have specific goals.

“There cannot be a condition for dialogue, but what is the aim of these contacts? The country needs to be cleared of terrorists… People need to be able to return,” Cavusoglu told broadcaster Haber Global.

“No conditions for dialogue, but what is the aim, the target? It needs to be goal-oriented,” he said.

Cavusoglu revealed earlier this month that he briefly spoke with Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad last year on the margins of an international gathering, though he played down the significance of their meeting.

Asked last week about potential talks with Damascus, Erdogan said diplomacy between states can never be fully severed. There is a “need to take further steps with Syria,” he said, according to a transcript of his comments to Turkish media.

Around 3,000 people demonstrated on Aug. 12 in the town of Azaz, which is controlled by Turkey-backed rebel forces, pledging to continue their opposition to Assad.

