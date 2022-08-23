AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,367 Increased By 540.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,491 Increased By 258.6 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022
Markets

Indian shares end higher in volatile trading

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 04:35pm

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday, swinging between gains and losses through the session, while IT stocks continued to weigh on sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.5 % higher at 17,577.5, after falling as much as 0.8% in the session.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.4% to 59,031.3.

The Nifty 50 index had risen 4.6% this month until Aug. 18, after which investors began to book profits. The index shed 2.6% in the previous two sessions.

“This could be a pullback rally before derivative settlement on Thursday,” said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

“We need to give it time to see if this recovery will sustain.”

India’s Nifty Auto index gained 1.8%. Mahindra and Mahindra rose 3.8% and Eicher Motors ended 3% higher.

Indian shares fall over 1%, bank stocks weigh

Banks rose, with the Nifty Bank index closing the session 1% higher.

IT stocks stood out as laggards, with the Nifty IT index falling 1.7%.

Infosys Ltd fell 2.1% and was the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50 index, after a media report said the IT major had reduced average variable payout to 70% for the first quarter on margin pressure.

Global sentiment was bearish, as weakening economies in Germany and France piled more pressure as decades-high inflation and surging gas prices dragged Europe towards recession, pushing the euro to a 20-year low against the dollar.

