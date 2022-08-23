AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,367 Increased By 540.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,491 Increased By 258.6 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP injects Rs177bn in OMO

BR Web Desk Published 23 Aug, 2022 06:10pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has injected Rs177 billion worth of liquidity into the money market via an open market operation (OMO) through a reverse repo and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah, it said on Tuesday.

As per the SBP, of the Rs177 billion injected, Rs152.35 billion was injected for 3 days at 15.18% while Rs25 billion was injected for 3 days under Shariah Compliant Mudarabah at a 15.15% rate of return.

SBP injects Rs996 billion in OMO

OMO is a tool used by a central bank (or monetary authority) to inject or mop-up funds, based on the liquidity requirements, from the banking system via the purchase or sale of eligible securities.

Operationally, in case of OMO (Injections), SBP lends funds to banks/PDs against eligible collateral to address liquidity shortage in the system.

As per information available on the SBP website, the central bank conducts four types of OMOs to manage system’s liquidity: Injection – Reverse Repo: (To tackle short market positions), Mop-up – Repo (To tackle long market positions), Outright Sale or Purchase (long-term liquidity management), Bai-Muajjal (Islamic mode - Deferred Payment)

It is pertinent to mention that under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, the government cannot borrow directly from the SBP. Thus, the central bank injects this liquidity into commercial banks, which use these funds to purchase government securities.

Under reverse repo, some 10 bids were placed by participants ranging between 15.35% and 15.17% for 3 days OMO, while 5 bids were received ranging between 15.29% to 15.14% for 3- days Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

Earlier this month, the central bank injected Rs996 billion worth of liquidity into the money market through a reverse repo OMO.

IMF SBP OMO reverse repo Shariah Compliant Mudarabah SBP OMO

Comments

1000 characters

SBP injects Rs177bn in OMO

Contempt of court case: IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, summons him on August 31

Relief operation continues as rains, floods wreak havoc in Balochistan

KSE-100 rises 1.26% on interest rate clarity

UN chief calls for independent, impartial legal process against Imran

EU to provide €350,000 to assist Pakistan's flood victims

Oil climbs as tight supply moves back into focus

Pakistan’s exports to China increase nearly 12 percent in Jan-July period

Keep politics aside, focus on people affected by rains: Zardari

ECP postpones second phase of Sindh Local govt polls

Around 720,000 tonnes of food have left Ukraine under grain export deal

Read more stories