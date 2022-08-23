PTA says internet services now working normally in Pakistan

Internet users in Pakistan saw a fresh wave of disruption as several areas of the country reported connectivity issues. However, Pakistan's telecom regulator said on Tuesday that the fault has now been repaired.

In a tweet, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) stated that a “technical fault/cut in PTCL optic fiber network due to unprecedented floods, which impacted internet services at midnight at some locations, was repaired and restored within one hour.”

As per PTA, all internet services are working normally.

In the morning, Netblocks, which tracks internet disruption all over the globe, tweeted that a nation-scale internet disruption has been registered in Pakistan.

“The incident affects multiple providers including PTCL, Nayatel and StormFiber with real-time network data showing connectivity at 38% of ordinary levels,” it said.

Internet services in central and north Pakistan also faced disruption on Friday due to heavy rains and floods.

The internet outage started at around 7am on Friday as confirmed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The authority, from its Twitter handle, stated that as reported by the PTCL, the issue has been reported in data networks between south and north which is causing internet connectivity issues.