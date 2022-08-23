AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,369 Increased By 542.7 (1.27%)
KSE30 16,490 Increased By 258.1 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTA says internet services now working normally in Pakistan

  • Telecom regulator says fault that caused internet disruption has been repaired
BR Web Desk Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 01:50pm

Internet users in Pakistan saw a fresh wave of disruption as several areas of the country reported connectivity issues. However, Pakistan's telecom regulator said on Tuesday that the fault has now been repaired.

In a tweet, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) stated that a “technical fault/cut in PTCL optic fiber network due to unprecedented floods, which impacted internet services at midnight at some locations, was repaired and restored within one hour.”

As per PTA, all internet services are working normally.

In the morning, Netblocks, which tracks internet disruption all over the globe, tweeted that a nation-scale internet disruption has been registered in Pakistan.

“The incident affects multiple providers including PTCL, Nayatel and StormFiber with real-time network data showing connectivity at 38% of ordinary levels,” it said.

Internet services in central and north Pakistan also faced disruption on Friday due to heavy rains and floods.

The internet outage started at around 7am on Friday as confirmed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The authority, from its Twitter handle, stated that as reported by the PTCL, the issue has been reported in data networks between south and north which is causing internet connectivity issues.

Pakistan ptcl internet services temporarily blocking YouTube

Comments

1000 characters

PTA says internet services now working normally in Pakistan

Relief operation continues as rains, floods wreak havoc in Balochistan

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains over 400 points after MPC maintains key interest rate

Contempt of court case: IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, summons him on August 31

PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar on two-day official visit

UN chief calls for independent, impartial legal process against Imran

Oil climbs as tight supply moves back into focus

Apple plans to cut iPhone 14 production lag between China, India: report

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Ordinance promulgated: Amended tax laws come into force

Read more stories