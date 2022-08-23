Most countries part of nuclear talks with Iran agree with EU proposal: Borrell

MADRID: Most countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agree with a European Union proposal that aims to save a 2015 nuclear deal, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

“Most of them agree, but I still don’t have the answer from the United States, which I expect during this week,” Borrell said in an interview with national broadcaster TVE.

Borrell said Iran has asked a few adjustments to the EU proposal - which was not made public - that follows 16 months of fitful, indirect US-Iranian talks with the EU shuttling between the parties.

He had said on Monday he considered Tehran’s answer was “reasonable”.