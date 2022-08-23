Brent oil may rise to $99.11 per barrel, driven by a wave c. This is the third wave of a presumed irregular flat that developed from the August 5 low of $92.78.

Following its two failures to break a resistance at $97.32, oil is poised to overcome this barrier and climb towards $99.11.

The rise may pause around the resistance at $99.11, which is strengthened by a similar one of $98.95.

A correction may occur as well. Support is at $96.21, a break below which may cause a fall into $94.41-$95.31 range.

Brent oil may test support at $94.41

On the daily chart, a bottom seems to be developing around a support at $93.44, as oil failed three times to break it.

How effective this bottom will be is subject to a further observation.

The immediate target is $99.51, only a break above which could put a high value on this bottom.