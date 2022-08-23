AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
ANL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
AVN 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.18%)
BOP 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
EFERT 80.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 65.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
FLYNG 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.49%)
GGL 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.16%)
MLCF 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.55%)
OGDC 84.33 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.55%)
PAEL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.99%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
TELE 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.48%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.79%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.47%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
WAVES 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,335 Increased By 69.1 (1.62%)
BR30 15,878 Increased By 186.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,244 Increased By 417.2 (0.97%)
KSE30 16,430 Increased By 198 (1.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may rise to $99.11

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 11:33am

Brent oil may rise to $99.11 per barrel, driven by a wave c. This is the third wave of a presumed irregular flat that developed from the August 5 low of $92.78.

Following its two failures to break a resistance at $97.32, oil is poised to overcome this barrier and climb towards $99.11.

The rise may pause around the resistance at $99.11, which is strengthened by a similar one of $98.95.

A correction may occur as well. Support is at $96.21, a break below which may cause a fall into $94.41-$95.31 range.

Brent oil may test support at $94.41

On the daily chart, a bottom seems to be developing around a support at $93.44, as oil failed three times to break it.

How effective this bottom will be is subject to a further observation.

The immediate target is $99.51, only a break above which could put a high value on this bottom.

Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may rise to $99.11

Ordinance promulgated: Amended tax laws come into force

Intra-day update: Rupee begins to fall against US dollar

Loan resumption: IMF board to take up heavy agenda on 29th

PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar on two-day official visit

Oil climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of OPEC output cuts

700MW hydropower project: LoS given fourth extension

Govt not happy with Nepra’s decision on wheeling charges

Policy rate kept unchanged at 15pc: MPC sees headline inflation surging to its peak in Q1

IK, Punjab CM take stock of situation

Inflated power bills: PM seeks report

Read more stories