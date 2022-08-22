AGL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.76%)
Brent oil may test support at $94.41

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2022 11:04am

Brent oil may test a support at $94.41 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall into $91.51-$93.30 range.

The contract failed twice to break a resistance at $97.32.

The failures suggest a completion of the wave c, despite that this wave is capable of travelling to $99.11.

Only a break above $97.32 could confirm the extension of the wave c towards $99.11.

Brent oil may retest support at $91.90

On the daily chart, a doji formed on Aug. 19, signalling an exhaustion of the rise from the Aug. 17 low of $91.51.

Oil may pull back towards $93.44.

A close below this level on Monday may signal a continuation of the downtrend towards $83.63-$89.28 range.

Brent crude oil

