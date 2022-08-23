Systems Limited makes history

LAHORE: Achievements continue to fall into Systems’ lap as it proudly announces its Forbes Best Under A Billion 2022-win, third time in a row. Systems Limited is a leading global SI company from Pakistan specializing in next-generation IT products and services.

This year, the list highlights 200 public companies featuring from the Asia-Pacific region, having less than $1 billion in sales with exceptional top and bottom-line growth. Systems Limited has managed to win a spot among the 75 returnees from last year, yet again reinforcing its stance as the apex technology provider in the country.

The achievement also signifies consistent composite scores that the company has been able to acquire in financial growth and business excellence over the year.

Asif Peer, CEO and MD at Systems Limited, expressed his gratitude on this proud occasion stating, “Systems Limited has created a thriving ecosystem that consistently meets outstanding performance metrics.

It gives me immense pleasure that Systems Limited is the only IT company hailing from Pakistan that has been recognized by Forbes Asia as Best Under A Billion company three times, consecutively. This great honor is monumental to Systems Limited’s sustainability and consistent growth in all the verticals and segments in which we are excelling.”

