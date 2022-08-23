AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
ANL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
AVN 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.78%)
BOP 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.42%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
EPCL 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
GTECH 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.47%)
OGDC 83.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
BR100 4,266 Decreased By -69.2 (-1.6%)
BR30 15,691 Decreased By -289.8 (-1.81%)
KSE100 42,827 Decreased By -444 (-1.03%)
KSE30 16,232 Decreased By -166.4 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Uncertain demand prospects undermine copper prices

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Monday as worries about demand dominated sentiment, though sliding inventories provided some support.

A manufacturing slowdown in top metals consumer China in recent months because of COVID-19 lockdowns has weakened demand for the metal used widely in the power and construction industries.

Economic troubles in the United States and in Europe are also undermining demand.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% at $8,049 a tonne at 1600 GMT.

“Globally, the macro side of things is dampening sentiment. Chinese economic data is weak and confidence is low,” said Geordie Wilkes, analyst at trading firm Sucden Financial.

“Rate cuts in China are having a negative effect because it confirms fears that China’s economy isn’t performing well.” Also weighing on industrial metals are US Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases. These have fuelled concern over US manufacturing and boosted the dollar, making dollar-priced commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Traders expect a quiet market ahead Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday at the annual Jackson Hole research conference in Kansas.

Power problems in Europe and China, meanwhile, are expected to reduce metal production and support prices of energy-intensive aluminium and zinc.

“Copper uses a lot less power; it is more resilient,” Sucden’s Wilkes said, adding that current copper prices are too high. “The next target for us is $7,800.” However, support for copper at about $7,990, the 50-day moving average, could slow losses, as could falling stocks in LME-approved warehouses.

Cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 40% of the total 122,575 tonnes also suggest that more copper will leave LME warehouses over coming days. Traders are expecting cancellations to rise further.

Concern about copper supplies in the LME system are behind the rising premium for cash metal over the three-month contract. The premium hit a six-month high of $45.50 a tonne on Monday and compares with a $8 discount a week ago.

Elsewhere, aluminium gained 0.2% to $2,390 a tonne, zinc rose 0.4% to $3,503, lead dropped 1.3% to $2,015, tin slipped 1.1% to $24,525 and nickel climbed 0.4% at $22,355.

Copper prices LME Geordie Wilkes

Comments

1000 characters

Uncertain demand prospects undermine copper prices

Loan resumption: IMF board to take up heavy agenda on 29th

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Inflated power bills: PM seeks report

Policy rate kept unchanged at 15pc: MPC sees headline inflation surging to its peak in Q1

IK, Punjab CM take stock of situation

Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

700MW hydropower project: LoS given fourth extension

Govt not happy with Nepra’s decision on wheeling charges

Parliamentary panel observes: NHA awards mega road projects to ‘selected’ companies

Read more stories