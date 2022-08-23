Rehabilitation of flood victims: LCCI assures Lasbela DC of continued support

KARACHI: An urgent meeting of Lasbela Development Committee (LDC) was held on Monday at the office of Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Chairman Lasbela Development Committee Ismail Suttar presided over the meeting. Meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Murad Khan Kansi, Assistant Commissioner Hub, Samiullah Khan, Ex-Presidents LCCI, Yakoob Karim and Ismail Suttar, Senior Director Lasbela Industrial Estates Development Authority Mehtab Hussain, and members of the committee from various industries including DG Cement, HUBCO Refinery, BYCO Refinery, Attock Cement, Pakistan Synthetic Ltd and Hub Salt.

In his opening remarks Ismail Suttar highlighted the role of LDC in resolving the problems of the area. He stated that as per practice, Lasbela Development Committee resolves multiple issues and contribute in fulfilling needs of the people of the district through financial support of LCCI members as a community service. In this meeting however, all the other applications were deferred and disaster management due to rain and flood was put on top priority.

Lasbela Chamber of Commerce has assured the Deputy Commissioner Lasbela that Chamber would continue the best possible support for the relief and Rehabilitation of the Flood and Rain affected people.

He had informed the meeting of some of the relief activates done so far by the LDC and the Chamber through the office of Deputy Commissioner Lasbela. That include, but not limited to, providing thousands of food bags to the stranded people, Supplying tents for the people who became homeless due to flood, supplying trucks of drinking water etc.

On behalf of the member industries of Lasbela Chamber, it was requested to the Deputy Commissioner Lasbela that as he has first-hand information of losses, damages and relief needs in different area of the district, he may please communicate the priority work to LCCI. Lasbela Chamber would cater the priority needs in minimum possible time with the help of the LCCI members.

It was also agreed in the meeting that the industries in Hub would generously participate in the relief activities through LCCI platform ensuring to deliver the relief goods and services to the deserving people in coordination with the Deputy Commissioner office.

The LDC approved providing bulldozers for the roads works in Bela as required by the Deputy Commissioner to restore access to various localities. LCCI would also provide other items as prioritized by the office of Deputy Commissioner of Lasbela.

The meeting assured that in this emergency situation, the members of Lasbela Development Committee and Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry would not leave the affected people alone and would continue to provide relief and rehabilitation to the needy people in close coordination with the district management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022