KP Govt declares emergency in 4 flood-hit districts

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday declared emergency in flood hit areas of Dera Ismail Khan, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, and Upper Kohistan Districts.

On the special directives of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation Department has notified the declaration of emergency.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said he would soon visit the flood hit districts to review damages caused by flash floods and rehabilitation activities carried out by the administration.

The CM said he would also announce a package for the rehabilitation of flood affected infrastructure in those districts. He directed the quarters concerned to expedite relief and rehabilitation activities and ensure provision of the food items and other stuff of daily use to each and every flood affected household.

The CM further said he is monitoring the flood situation, and is in contact with concerned administrations.

Mahmood Khan said the concerned district administrations have been directed for assessment reports to review the damages caused by floods adding that necessary directives have also been issued to quarters concerned for rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure.

He assured that the provincial government would go all out to provide relief to the affected people adding that all available resources would be utilized.

