IHC forms larger bench to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) decided on Monday to constitute a larger bench to hear the contempt of court proceedings against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for passing controversial remarks against female sessions court judge Zeba Chaudhry, Aaj News reported.

The decision to form a larger bench was taken by Acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq after consultation with all judges of the high court.

The bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar, and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the case which is expected to be taken up tomorrow (Tuesday).

At a rally in Islamabad on Saturday, the former premier had warned the additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, who granted PTI leader Shahbaz Gill into the custody of Islamabad Police, of the consequences.

Terror case: IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till August 25

Imran said that his party would lodge a case against the female judge. The former premier claimed that the judge gave an “inhumane decision” despite knowing that Gill was subjected to custodial torture.

Earlier, the ruling coalition condemned Imran Khan’s statement and demanded the court take action against him.

In a statement, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan would not be allowed to challenge the writ of the state by inciting rebellion.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for terrorising police as well as the judiciary in his speech at F-9 Park a day ago. Imran Khan has been booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally where he threatened top police officials and a female additional and sessions judge in his address.

According to the FIR registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station at 10 pm on Saturday, under the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed, it has been stated that Imran Khan terrorized and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional and sessions judge in his address to a rally at F-9 Park.

The FIR argued that Imran’s speech was meant to terrorize the top police officials and the judiciary so they could not perform their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any PTI-related individual(s) if required to do so.

The magistrate argued that Imran’s speech had spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges, and the nation. It stated that the country’s peace had been harmed and legal action should be pursued against the accused and exemplary punishment be meted out.