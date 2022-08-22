Terror case: Imran Khan files pre-arrest bail plea in IHC

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan filed on Monday a pre-arrest bail application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a terror case, it was reported.

In the petition filed by PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry and Babar Awan, the former PM said that he has no criminal record and has never been convicted.

The PTI chairman maintained that he is ready to appear before the court whenever summoned.

On Sunday, Imran was booked earlier under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments during his Islamabad rally.

The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station at 10pm on Saturday under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed.

The FIR argued that Imran’s speech was meant to terrorize the top police officials and the judiciary so they could not perform their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any PTI-related individual(s) if required to do so.

The magistrate argued that Imran’s speech had spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation. It stated that country’s peace had been harmed and legal action should be pursued against accused and exemplary punishment to be meted out.