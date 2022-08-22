PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar on Tuesday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Qatar on August 23, his first visit to the country since assuming office.

As per the Foreign Office (FO), the PM is visiting Qatar on the invitation of Amir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Than. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet.

PM Shehbaz is set to hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership and will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties, and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

Qatar is home to more than 200,000 Pakistanis, who are contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two countries.

The two leaders will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest, the FO said.

PM likely to cut new LNG deal with Qatar

The PM will also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

"The Prime Minister will also visit 'Stadium 974' in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Government of Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup," FO said.

The FO said that the two countries enjoy close and cordial fraternal ties, rooted deep in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation.

It further said that the relationship is marked by growing collaboration in all fields of bilateral interest as well as close coordination on regional and international issues.

"Regular leadership-level exchanges are a hallmark of the Pakistan-Qatar partnership. The Prime Minister’s visit to Qatar will impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen their growing geo-economic partnership," the FO said.

Earlier, Business Recorder reported that the PM's visit is aimed at sealing some agreements including deliberations on new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) deal.

On Saturday, the federal cabinet also approved big changes in the Liquefied Natural Gas Policy, 2011.

According to sources, the federal cabinet’s approval for making big changes in the LNG Policy, 2011 were taken on an emergency basis through a circulation ahead of PM Shehbaz’s visit to Qatar.

Sources said that the cabinet approved to forego the condition regarding third party’s access for the new LNG terminals. They said that the decision would help fulfil the rising demand of the LNG in the country.