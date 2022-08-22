AGL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.26%)
ANL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
AVN 82.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.65%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.19%)
EPCL 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.97%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
GGGL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.9%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.38%)
MLCF 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.53%)
OGDC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.4%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.52%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.16%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.92%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.83%)
BR100 4,270 Decreased By -65.3 (-1.51%)
BR30 15,696 Decreased By -285.3 (-1.78%)
KSE100 42,926 Decreased By -345 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,258 Decreased By -141 (-0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Vodafone to sell Hungarian business for $1.8bn

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2022 12:58pm

LONDON: Britain’s Vodafone will sell its Hungarian business for 715 billion forints ($1.8 billion) in cash, it said on Monday, in a deal that will create a locally-owned telecoms leader in the central European country.

The British mobile phone and broadband group said it had agreed non-binding terms with the buyers, Hungarian 4iG and state-run Corvinus Zrt.

The deal — which does not include Vodafone’s shared services business VOIS — is expected to create Hungary’s second largest telecoms operator.

Orange and MasMovil sign $19bn merger deal in Spain

“The Hungarian Government has a clear strategy to build a Hungarian owned national champion in the (Information and Communications Technology) sector,” Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read said in a statement.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Vodafone

Comments

1000 characters

Vodafone to sell Hungarian business for $1.8bn

Intra-day update: Rupee trades above 215 against US dollar

Terror case: Imran Khan files pre-arrest bail plea in IHC

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Flood relief likely to find focus

Read more stories