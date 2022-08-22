AGL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.76%)
CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $7.41-1/4

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2022 12:51pm

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may retest a resistance at $7.57-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $7.67-3/4.

The strong rise from the Aug. 18 low of $7.25-3/4 suggests a reversal of the downtrend from $8.10-1/2.

A bold speculation is the contract could be rising towards a falling trendline.

A drop below $7.46-1/4, however, could prove the rise to be a simple pullback towards the August 3 low of $7.52.

A target zone of $7.35 to $7.41-1/4 will be established accordingly. On the daily chart, a projection analysis on the downtrend from $11.19-1/2 reveals a strong support at $7.19, which stopped the drop.

India says not planning to import wheat

Even though there is no typical trend reversal pattern spotted, the bullish divergence on the daily RSI suggests a further gain.

Wheat

