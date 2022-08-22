AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
Aug 22, 2022
SU suspends academic activities till 30th

PPI Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

JAMSHORO: The University of Sindh Jamshoro has suspended academic activities till August 30 on its all campuses due to ongoing monsoon rains and floods. All campuses of the university would now reopen from August 31, says a notification issued by the university registrar.

However, he said that administrative staff and deans of different faculties would remain on scheduled duty. The heads of departments of the campuses would perform duty two days in a week, i.e., Monday and Tuesday, the registrar added.

