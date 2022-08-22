Princess of Jordan Sarah Zeid arrives

KARACHI: The Princess of Jordan Sarah Zeid, who is also the World Food Program (WFP) Ambassador and Special Advisor on Nutrition, arrived in Pakistan Sunday morning.

At Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, she was received by Sindh Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab.

Princess Sarah will meet Sindh Chief Minister and other officials during her visit. She will also visit a nourishment center in Nawabshah.

Princess Sarah is a humanitarian and maternal and newborn health activist. She married U.N. Commissioner on Human Rights Prince Zeid bin Ra’ad Zeid al-Hussein, a Jordanian prince on 5 July 2000 in Amman.

Princess Sarah Zeid is working with the World Food Programme to increase awareness of the specific needs, vulnerabilities and contribution of women, girls, children and newborns in humanitarian and fragile settings.