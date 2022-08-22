AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.85%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.48%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.17%)
EPCL 65.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FCCL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.12%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
GGGL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
GGL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.07%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
MLCF 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.74%)
OGDC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.34%)
PAEL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.72%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
TELE 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
TPL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.16%)
TREET 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
TRG 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.61%)
UNITY 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.58%)
WAVES 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.87%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
BR100 4,283 Decreased By -51.7 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,771 Decreased By -210.5 (-1.32%)
KSE100 43,001 Decreased By -269.7 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,286 Decreased By -112.9 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Princess of Jordan Sarah Zeid arrives

NNI Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

KARACHI: The Princess of Jordan Sarah Zeid, who is also the World Food Program (WFP) Ambassador and Special Advisor on Nutrition, arrived in Pakistan Sunday morning.

At Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, she was received by Sindh Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab.

Princess Sarah will meet Sindh Chief Minister and other officials during her visit. She will also visit a nourishment center in Nawabshah.

Princess Sarah is a humanitarian and maternal and newborn health activist. She married U.N. Commissioner on Human Rights Prince Zeid bin Ra’ad Zeid al-Hussein, a Jordanian prince on 5 July 2000 in Amman.

Princess Sarah Zeid is working with the World Food Programme to increase awareness of the specific needs, vulnerabilities and contribution of women, girls, children and newborns in humanitarian and fragile settings.

Princess of Jordan Sarah Zeid WFP Ambassador Jinnah International Airport

Comments

1000 characters

Princess of Jordan Sarah Zeid arrives

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Flood relief likely to find focus

PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Read more stories