AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.85%)
AVN 83.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
BOP 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
EFERT 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.95%)
EPCL 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
FCCL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.69%)
FLYNG 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
GGGL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
GGL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.07%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.71%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.77%)
OGDC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.34%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
TELE 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.08%)
TPL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.97%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.41%)
WAVES 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,281 Decreased By -53.8 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,766 Decreased By -214.8 (-1.34%)
KSE100 43,002 Decreased By -268.5 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,295 Decreased By -104 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Palestinians working in Israel strike over demand for bank accounts

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

TULKARM, (West Bank): Tens of thousands of Palestinians employed in Israel staged a one-day strike on Sunday in protest at a decision to pay their salaries into bank accounts rather than in cash.

The new payment method was agreed between Palestinian and Israeli authorities looking for a more efficient and secure way to pay salaries, but workers fear that hidden fees and new taxes will cut into their wages.

About 200,000 Palestinians cross each day into Israel or Jewish settlements for work, earning on average more than twice as much as those employed by Palestinian state bodies and businesses.

Most of the workers do not have bank accounts and putting their salaries on the books would create a new revenue source for the financially-strapped Palestinian Authority (PA), while bringing a windfall in service fees for Palestinian banks.

Under the arrangement, salaries will be paid weekly with bank fees set at $1 per transfer, according to a number of workers who spoke to Reuters. Palestinian Labour Minister Nasri Abu Jeish said the new arrangement was meant to protect workers’ rights and that there was no plan to impose new taxes.

No immediate comment was available from COGAT, Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians.

The PA, which has limited autonomy in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is responsible for roughly 150,000 public sector jobs in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Its budget was $330 million for 2021 and it relies heavily on foreign donors.

Israel salaries bank accounts one day strike Palestinians working in Israel

Comments

1000 characters

Palestinians working in Israel strike over demand for bank accounts

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Flood relief likely to find focus

PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Read more stories