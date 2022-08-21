AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Imran Khan booked for ‘terrorising police, judiciary’ during Islamabad speech

  • FIR registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station
BR Web Desk Published 21 Aug, 2022 08:31pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments during his Islamabad rally a day ago, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station at 10pm on Saturday under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed.

The text of the PTI Chief’s August 20 speech has also been included in the FIR.

The FIR said that at the PTI’s rally at F-9 park a day ago, Imran had “suddenly started frightening and threatening top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” during his address.

During his address, Imran had announced that the PTI will file a case against Islamabad’s Inspector General (IG) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, deputy inspector general (DIG) and Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who remanded the accused PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Imran Khan steps up pressure on ‘neutrals’

Earlier on Sunday, responding to Imran's speech, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI chief should get ready to face the law as he verbally threatened the IG, DIG, and Magistrate Islamabad.

He added that the PTI head will have to be answerable for threatening the officers.

"Pakistan would turn into a jungle if the law does not take its way," Sanaullah had said.

The interior minister added that they cannot let people challenge the writ of the government because it would fan extremism. The PTI chief, addressing a party rally in Islamabad, said that they would lodge cases against the officers for torturing PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

