PML-N’s Tarar says Elahi exacting revenge

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar on Saturday warned the Punjab government against arresting party leaders in the alleged fabricated cases against them, as 12 booked party leaders moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) for protective bail amid fear of their arrest by the provincial government.

Tarar along with other PML-N leaders, including Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and others approached the IHC and sought protective bail in a case related to the ruckus in the Punjab Assembly a day after a district court issued their arrest warrants.

Talking to media persons outside the IHC, Tarar alleged that the Punjab government and Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was “taking revenge” from the PML-N after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the treason case.

“We haven’t asked Shahbaz Gill to give the statements against the state institutions, and don’t forget, if any PML-N leader was arrested, all of you will be sent behind the bars,” the SAPM warned. He accused Pervaiz Elahi of backing PTI chief Imran Khan in his alleged “anti-Pakistan” agenda.

Lahore court issues non-bailable warrants for 12 PML-N MPAs

“Pervaiz Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi, have to face the consequences of the policy of victimisation and revenge,” he further warned.

He maintained that the “actual” case should have been made against Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi, adding that the chief minister along with other PTI members of the provincial assembly were involved in an attack on the former speaker of the provincial assembly Dost Mohammad Mazari.

He said that the entire nation witnessed what happened in the Punjab Assembly and the deputy speaker who was chairing the house.

The whole nation watched what happened to Dost Mazari on May 25, 2022. “That’s why the actual case should have been made. However, nothing happened to Pervaiz Elahi. Pervaiz Elahi was involved in the torture of the former deputy speaker and they concocted fake cases against the PML-N leaders,” he said, adding that the houses of the party leaders are being raided in Punjab.

He alleged that Pervez Elahi and his Punjab government are being controlled and run from the Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan. He added that the PML-N and its leaders would face whatever came, like they did in the past during the “fascist government” and will not shun “exposing” their politics.

Earlier, a local Lahore court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant of 12 PML-N leaders at the request of the police in the May 25 Punjab Assembly rioting case.

The provincial police had sought permission from the court to arrest Atta Tarar, Bilal Farooq Tarar, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Mirza Jawed, Pir Khizer Hayat, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Abdul Rauf, Pir Ashraf Rasool, Bilal Farooq, and Rana Mannan Khan.

