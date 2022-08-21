AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Pakistan

Two terrorists killed in N Waziristan: ISPR

INP Published 21 Aug, 2022 06:10am

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists, including a commander of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Khabaib alias Bilal, have been killed in an intelligence based operation by security forces in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district, military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, preparation of IEDs and killing of innocent citizens.

ISPR Pakistan Army North Waziristan terrorists killed

