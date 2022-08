KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday closed nearly stagnant on the local market, traders said. They posted just Rs200 increase to Rs142600 per tola and Rs171 to Rs122256 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1747 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs1540 per tola and Rs1320.30 per 10 grams, traders said.

