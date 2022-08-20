Marriyum Aurangzeb claims PTI’s Shahbaz Gill was not tortured

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday criticised PTI chief Imran Khan for spreading “fake propaganda” regarding Shahbaz Gill's alleged torture in police custody, saying that the former premier was trying to turn attention away from the case, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the information minister showed a video of Gill, stating that it was recorded hours ago. The video indicated that the PTI leader was in good health, snubbing claims that he was tortured while in custody.

"I want to categorically say that torture shouldn't happen against anyone but it didn't happen here [with Gill]. It is only propaganda," she said.

The information minister asked if anyone had seen videos of Gill's torture. She alleged that PTI's chief was the "main instigator" to whom all the links go back.

The minister further claimed that Imran Khan was trying to divert attention from his party's foreign funding case with fake propaganda over the issue of Gill's arrest.

Marriyum said that Gill's case was in court and TV channels should refrain from sharing information that is not true.

Responding to other criticism from the PTI that Gill was not being allowed to meet his relatives, Marriyum questioned if such courtesy was also extended to other prisoners and said the PTI should have passed the relevant legislation for it during its government.

Her statement comes after PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed that his chief of staff was sexually abused while in police custody.

Khan also announced nationwide rallies to show solidarity with his chief of staff after the former prime minister claimed Gill faced ‘sexual abuse’ in police custody.

“I will lead a rally in Islamabad on Saturday... and rallies will be held in all divisional headquarters across the country,” he told journalists outside PIMS hospital.

Khan questioned from whom the police are getting the orders, adding “isn’t the court orders have any importance.”

Earlier on Saturday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry demanded an independent panel to probe the “torture” of Dr Shahbaz Gill.

In a tweet, the former information minister said the panel should comprise former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Khawaja Saad Rafique.

On Friday, an Islamabad court suspended the physical remand of Gill until Monday after reserving a verdict on a police plea for his eight-day physical remand in a case under sedition charges.

The court while rejecting the plea for extension in physical remand, directed the Islamabad police to transfer him to PIMS Hospital and conduct a complete medical check-up of the suspect.