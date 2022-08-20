AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Aug 20, 2022
Pakistan

Shopkeepers, retailers: PM orders suspension of fixed sales tax collection through electricity bills

  • Premier says representatives of traders should be involved in the consultation process over the issue
BR Web Desk | APP Published August 20, 2022 Updated August 20, 2022 05:50pm

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered the suspension of fixed sales tax collection through the electricity bills and directed the formulation of a new mechanism in this regard, APP reported.

The premier also directed an inquiry over the levy of increased sales tax ratio on shopkeepers and retailers in the electricity bills.

The prime minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review electricity rates and fixed sales tax collection through electricity bills.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, chairman Federal Bureau of Revenue, relevant federal secretaries, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, PM Shahbaz asked for the inclusion of representatives of traders in the consultation process, prior to taking any decision with regard to the collection of taxes from shopkeepers through the utility bills.

While resolving that the government would take all steps for the economic protection of the poor segments of society, the premier also directed the relevant authorities and ministries concerned to immediately devise an effective mechanism for slashing the power rates for the poor.

