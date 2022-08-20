AKUH awarded prestigious ‘Sindh Healthcare Commission Licence’

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) was awarded the prestigious Sindh Healthcare Commission license.

The license was awarded in recognition of AKUH’s compliance with stringent quality standards set by the provincial healthcare commission, based on a thorough understanding of the intricacies of the local healthcare landscape.

Speaking at a ceremony hosted at the AKU Auditorium, Sindh Health Care Commission CEO, Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqi said, “quality is an ongoing process, which entails exceeding the patient expectations by constantly raising the bar, and improving upon existing processes.”

Dr Ahson lauded AKUH for its commitment and contributions to quality in the standard of care being provided to the patients. He added that AKUH was the first teaching hospital in Pakistan to get ISO certified in 2000, the first to receive the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation in 2006, the first to receive the College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditation in 2017, and the first hospital to qualify for the Sindh Health Commission license with the audit done in 2019.

Welcoming the initiation of this new partnership with the provincial healthcare commission, Dr Shahid Shafi, CEO, of The Aga Khan University Hospitals, Pakistan remarked that the license signifies AKUH’s commitment to constantly enhancing and improving the quality and standard of care provided to the people of Sindh and Pakistan.

The Sindh Healthcare Commission is a health regulatory body that was formed after the passing of a Parliamentary Bill in 2013. The regulatory body oversees the working of the provincial healthcare system, comprising of public or private hospitals, non-profit organizations, charitable hospitals, trust hospitals, and semi-government and autonomous healthcare organizations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022