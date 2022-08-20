AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Aug 20, 2022
Pakistan

Car drowned in Malir River: Four bodies of a family fished out

INP Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:41am

KARACHI: The bodies of four people belonging to a family were fished out of the Malir River after a flash flood on Link Road swept away their car into the river, rescue officials confirmed on Friday.

Officials from the Edhi Foundation said that during the ongoing rescue operation, the body of the family's head, Zeeshan Ansari, and three children — Moosa, Amna, and Ibad — were recovered.

Seven people were inside the car when it drowned in the river, with six family members and their driver. The family was headed back to Hyderabad after attending a marriage in Karachi.

The rescue officials further added that the search for the other three victims — the woman Rabia, her son Ayan, and the driver Abdul Rehman — is still underway.

Two children — Moosa and his younger sister Amna — were recovered on Thursday, shortly after their car was found about one-and-a-half kilometres away from the drowning point.

Rescue officials said that the flow of water was quick and large rocks were hampering the rescue operation. They added that the rescue operation would be completed soon with help from Pakistan Navy boats and other administrative machinery.

The Pakistan Navy, Edhi Foundation volunteers, police, and personnel from the Sindh police’s Special Security Unit (SSU) have been participating in the search operation.

