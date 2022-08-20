Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
International Steels 30.6.2022 45% (F) 5,412.190 12.44 29.09.2022 21.09.2022
Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. to 29.09.2022
AGM
Apna Microfinance 31.12.2021 Nil (1,930.931) (4.84) 10.09.2022 04.09.2022
Bank Limited Year Ended 12.00.Noon. to 10.09.2022
AGM
===============================================================================================================
