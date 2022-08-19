Israeli forces kill Palestinian man in West Bank

TUBAS: A Palestinian man died of his wounds on Friday after Israeli forces shot him, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, during what Israel’s military said was an early morning raid in the occupied West Bank.

Salah Tawfiq Sawafta, 58, was shot in the head in the occupied West Bank city of Tubas, the Palestinian ministry said.

His nephew told Reuters that Sawafta was walking back home after the morning prayer when he was hit.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show Sawafta moments before he was shot.

Gunshots could be heard as Sawafta rushed to take cover inside a bakery.

The Israeli military said Palestinians in Tubas had hurled Molotov cocktails and opened fire at its forces, who responded by firing back.

Overnight, the military arrested five suspects from Tubas and the nearby town of Tammun who were allegedly involved in planning “terror attacks”, it said in a statement.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank raid

Earlier this month, Israeli jets pounded the blockaded Gaza Strip in what the military said was a pre-emptive attack to prevent an imminent threat.