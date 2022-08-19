Shell Pakistan posts Rs7,469m PAT for H12022

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) announced the company’s half year results on August 17. The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 7,469 million compared to the profit of Rs 2,153 million made in the same period last year.

The encouraging turnaround is mainly driven by improved business performance focusing on strategic priorities such as differentiated fuels and lubricants, the positive change in pricing formula to pricing agency S&P Global Platts’ indexes by the government, and safe and efficient fuel operations.

During this period, the Mobility business launched 13 new retail sites which will help deliver increased volume. Shell V-Power remains the market leader in the premium fuels category. Through successful dialogue with the government, we will see expansion of our network in Punjab, that will help us grow.

Furthermore, the company authored a book on Road Safety titled “Once upon a Road” with the aim of driving the behaviours in keeping roads safer in Pakistan. The book will be part of the Care Foundation school curriculum of sixth grade across Pakistan.

The company also announced its decision to discontinue its aviation operations across Pakistan. Presently, SPL carries out its aviation related operations at four locations. They are Jinnah Airport in Karachi, Quetta International Airport, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport in Sukkur and Nawabshah Airport. After due consideration, SPL has decided that it is no longer commercially viable to continue with its aviation business in Pakistan.

Shell Pakistan remains committed to continuing all its other businesses and operations in Pakistan, which remain unaffected. The Company will actively work to minimize impact of current challenges and endeavour to capture opportunities to ensure the company plays a key role in developing Pakistan’s energy future.

