KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 118,535 tonnes of cargo comprising 96,413 tonnes of import cargo and 22,122 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 96,413 comprised of 77,205 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,692 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 70 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,270 tonnes of Iron, 4,789 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 1,668 tonnes of Wheat & 8,719 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 22,122 tonnes comprised of 19,638 tonnes of containerized cargo, 231 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,251 tonnes of Cement & 1,002 tonnes of Corn.

Nearly, 8671 containers comprising of 5248 containers import and 3423 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1654 of 20’s and 1707 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 90 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 527 of 20’s and 135 of 40’s loaded containers while 400 of 20’s and 1113 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 05 ships namely, Cosco Thailand, KMTC Delhi, Xin Chang ShuT Mary and Dvina Gulf have berthed at Karachi Port.

About 02 ships namely, MT Shalamar and RDO Endeavour sailed from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 07 ships namely Jolly Cobalto, FLC Longovity, Eastern Daphne, Navios Jasmine, Hyundai Hong Kong, MSC Malin and Northern Discovery were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, MSC Pina and Chemroad Hope left the Port on Thursday morning, while 05 more ships, Irenes Ray, Lusail, Star Gaia, Pacific Vision and Cape Cross are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 154,776 tonnes, comprising 120,740 tonnes imports cargo and 34,036 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,143` Containers (1,241 TEUs Imports and 1,902 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 05 ships, Tiger Harmony, S Trust, IVS Marilon, Megia and Celestial Blue & another containers ship ‘Athenian’ carrying, Palm oil, Furnace Oil, Steel coil, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, MW-1, PIBT, PQEPT and QICT on Thursday, 18th Aug-2022.

