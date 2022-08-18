AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
AVN 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.54%)
EFERT 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 67.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.63%)
FLYNG 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.6%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
GGL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.42%)
LOTCHEM 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.58%)
MLCF 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
OGDC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
PRL 19.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.87%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.4%)
TELE 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.46%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
TRG 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
UNITY 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
WAVES 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.74%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.69%)
BR100 4,361 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.62%)
BR30 16,009 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 43,482 Decreased By -195.1 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,476 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses end lower on oil, recession worries

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2022 07:46pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday, amid concerns about the oil price’s recent slide to six-month lows and worries about a potential global recession.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gave up early gains to close 0.2% lower, hit by a 1.2% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services and a 0.6% slide in Banque Saudi Fransi.

However, the index’s losses were limited by gains elsewhere.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday maintained its economic growth forecast for Saudi Arabia even amid concerns the global economy may heading towards a recession.

Saudi Arabia’s economy was still projected to grow by 7.6% this year, which the IMF said would likely be one of the fastest growth rates in the world, helped by strong oil demand and 4.2% expected growth in the kingdom’s non-oil sector.

In Abu Dhabi, the index slid 1.8%, falling for a fourth session in five, dragged down by a 2.7% slide in the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The Abu Dhabi bourse could see additional price corrections in the absence of strong catalysts, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

Qatar bourse outperforms Gulf peers, Abu Dhabi nears record

“The uncertainties in the oil market could also put some pressure on performances.”

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.7%, weighed down by a 2.2% slide in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.5% decline in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

The Qatari benchmark, however, bucked the trend to close 0.2% higher.

The Qatari market was helped by elevated natural gas prices. However, it could see some price corrections if investors move to secure their gains, according to Mourad.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.4% higher, with Abu Qir Fertilizers advancing 4.4%.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    eased 0.2% to 12,622
 ABU DHABI       down 1.5% to 10,097
 DUBAI           lost 0.7% to 3,432
 QATAR           gained 0.2% to 14,018
 EGYPT           rose 0.4% to 10,094
 BAHRAIN         dropped 0.1% to 1,898
 OMAN            fell 0.9% to 4,607
 KUWAIT          added 0.2% to 8,580
=======================================
Abu Dhabi index Qatari index Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Dubai’s main share index

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf bourses end lower on oil, recession worries

Rupee settles with marginal drop against US dollar

Shahbaz Gill's physical remand: IHC summons Islamabad police officials, others

Prohibited funding case: IHC accepts PTI’s petition, sends pre-admission notice to ECP

Russia says nuclear weapons use possible only in 'emergency circumstances'

KSE-100 loses 0.45% in topsy-turvy session

Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown citing inventory levels

Sri Lanka to ask Japan to open talks on debt restructuring with key lenders

Oil rises on U.S. crude stocks data, tight supply outlook

Prolonged monsoon spell: torrential rains bring destruction in Pakistan

Israel troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clash

Read more stories