SINGAPORE: New York coffee is biased to retest a support at $2.1645 per lb, a break below which could open the way towards $2.1240.

A rising trendline points at a target of $2.14.

CBOT wheat may fall to $7.65-1/2

Once coffee falls to this level, it is highly likely to extend its loss to $2.1240.

A rise above $2.1240 could signal the continuation of the uptrend towards $2.27.