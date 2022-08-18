AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
ANL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
AVN 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.08%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
EPCL 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
FCCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.36%)
GGGL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
GGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.07%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
MLCF 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
OGDC 85.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PAEL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 19.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.98%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.76%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TPLP 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
TREET 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
TRG 98.87 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.15%)
UNITY 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.68%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (11.45%)
BR100 4,379 Decreased By -9.6 (-0.22%)
BR30 16,136 Increased By 36.4 (0.23%)
KSE100 43,631 Decreased By -45.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,517 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022
Markets

Spot gold may hover above $1,759

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2022 11:09am

SINGAPORE: Spot gold has found a support $1,759 per ounce, it may hover above this level or bounce towards $1,778.

The support is strengthened by another one at $1,762.

It is not very clear how strong the bounce will be. Given that the downtrend from $1,807.79 has not completed, this bounce may end below $1,778.

A break below $1,759 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $1,744.

On the daily chart, gold came close to another support at $1,755, which is expected to work together with the other two supports on the hourly chart to temporarily stop the fall.

There might be the second attempt to test the falling trendline.

A break above $1,779 could lead to a gain into $1,801-$1,831 range.

Spot gold

