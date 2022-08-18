UAE President presents Order of the Union to COAS Bajwa

ABU DHABI: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has presented the Order of the Union, the second highest honour awarded by UAE to senior officials of brotherly and friendly countries, to the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in recognition of his distinguished efforts in strengthening UAE-Pakistan's ties.

Sheikh Mohamed and General Qamar Bajwa also exchanged views on an array of latest regional and global issues and developments of mutual concern at the ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE President affirmed the depth of the longstanding relations between the UAE and Pakistan and the mutual keenness to continue strengthening them at various levels.

In a couple of tweets posted on Wednesday, ISPR said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on High Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE. “Matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation discussed.

The leaders agreed that Pakistan and UAE share a great history of cordial relations and deep-rooted spirit of brotherhood which is transforming into an enduring partnership,” the ISPR added.

The COAS was conferred upon Order of the Union Medal by President of UAE for making significant contributions in furthering bilateral ties between both the countries, the ISPR said.

According to WAM news agency, the UAE President appreciated the sincere efforts made by General Bajwa to develop prospects for cooperation and joint work between the two countries for the best interest of their two friendly peoples.

For his part, General Bajwa expressed his thanks and appreciation to the President of the UAE and his pride in this honour, which reflects the strength of the friendly relations that unite the two countries, pointing out that his country is keen to develop and advance its fruitful cooperation with the UAE to serve the peoples of the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the depth of the longstanding relations between the UAE and Pakistan and the mutual keenness to continue strengthening them at various levels.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.