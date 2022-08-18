AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
CM announces expansion of Rescue 1122

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2022 06:15am

LAHORE: Announcing to expand the scope of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) to all tehsils of the province, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Wednesday that Rescue 1122 is equipped with modern vehicles, equipment and machinery to deal with emergency situations anywhere in Punjab.

While addressing a special ceremony of handing over modern vehicles, equipment and machinery to DG Rescue 1122, the CM handed over the documents and keys of the vehicles to DG Rescue 1122 which has crossed another milestone today and proved its professionalism in letter and spirit.

The CM handed over 75 new ambulances to Regional Emergency Officers (REOs) for commencing Rescue Service in the remaining 37 tehsils of Punjab. After the establishment of the Emergency Service in all districts of Punjab, the expansion of Rescue 1122 had started in a phased manner, now its expansion process has been completed, he added.

The CM praised the Rescuers for their meritorious services rendered during the recent corona epidemic when relatives were afraid to attend to their beloved ones. After providing illustrative services in the recent surge in Covid-19, Rescue 1122 has been rendering services to evacuate food-effected people in Rajanpur and DG Khan Flood areas since July 2022, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

