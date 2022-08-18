AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
Pakistan

Independence Day of Indonesia: Consulate in Karachi holds flag-hoisting ceremony

Press Release Published 18 Aug, 2022 05:27am

KARACHI: In order to celebrate the 77th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia, the Indonesian Consulate in Karachi held Flag Hosting Ceremony at its premise. The ceremony led by Indonesian Consul General, Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat and attended by Indonesian citizens in Karachi and Pakistani colleagues.

Indonesian students from Jamia Binoria acted as the flag hosting officers for the ceremony.

For this year, the Anniversary of the Independence Day brought along the spirit of Indonesia’s Chairmanship in G20, namely “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.

With population more than 270 millions, comprising of hundreds of tribes and various religions, Indonesia holds dearly it’s national motto, Bhinneka Tunggal Ika (Unity in Diversity).

During the event, Consul General also gave Certificate of Appreciation to Indonesian students who have proven their outstanding academic achievement in their study in Jamiah Binoria.

The event followed with fun session where all the participants, Indonesians and Pakistan performed flashmob with Indonesian traditional dance.

G20 Independence Day of Indonesia

