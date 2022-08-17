US to contribute $100,000 to flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD: The United States will provide $100,000 to support the flood relief efforts and humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities in the worst-hit districts in Pakistan, its Embassy here said on Tuesday.

In a statement shared over Twitter, the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, announced that the relief assistance will be provided through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

“The United States stands with communities in Pakistan recovering from the devastation caused by severe flooding. I issued a declaration of humanitarian need, and in response, the USAID Pakistan will provide $100,000 to affected populations,” Ambassador Blome said.

“This disaster has resulted in a catastrophic loss of life, with many losing their loved ones, their livelihoods, and their homes. We will work closely in coordination with partners on the ground to support these crucial humanitarian assistance efforts,” the ambassador further stated.

