Reactions pour in after 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' drops powerful trailer

Director Bilal Lashari’s latest offering, the highly-anticipated ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, dropped a fiery trailer, leaving fans and critics looking forward to the film’s release slated for October 13.

The internet exploded with rave reviews, even attracting praise from across the border, with Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeting his praise.

The Punjabi-language action-drama blockbuster is reportedly the most expensive film to be made to date and is a remake of the 1979 classic ‘Maula Jatt.’

Fawad Khan stars as Maula Jatt, a local hero who takes on gang leader Noori Nath, played by Hamza Ali Abbasi. Fawad in particular is earning high praise for his range as an actor and personification of the cult character.

“It is an honour to play the role of the legendary Maula Jatt. It was an absolute joy working with the team. I wish us all the very best of luck to all and I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I enjoyed during the making,” he was quoted as saying by Variety Magazine earlier.

Fans are especially delighted about the re-pairing of popular on-screen couple Fawad and Mahira Khan of cult ‘Humsafar’ fame.

Mahira will play the role of Mukhoo Jatti. The pair will also be joined by Humaima Malick and Gohar Rasheed.

The blockbuster film has also spurred a collaboration with popular content creation platform TikTok launching an independent Maula Jatt world H5 Page and introducing a unique filter, encouraging fans to personalise their content and interact with other fans of the film. Previously, ‘Spider-Man; No Way Home’ by Sony Films had partnered with the content creation app.

Produced by Ammara Hikmat, the film is being termed as the ‘Punjabi Game of Thrones,’ due to its grand scale and excellent cinematography.

Here is a quick roundup of how fans are reacting to the trailer:

From across the border

Game of Thrones indeed

Another Thrones fan

High praise

Remember Noyan from Dirilis: Ertugrul?

And give it up for the cult couple

Official Trailer: