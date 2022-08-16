Morocco announces scholarships for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD: The Moroccan Agency of International Cooperation (AMCI) has offered scholarships to Pakistani students for pursuing education in the Moroccan Public Institutions of Higher, Technical and Vocational Education for the academic year 2022-23.

According to official sources, the deadline for receiving nominations by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) is fixed as 20th September 2022. As per the details, the candidate must be a Pakistani/ AJK national and permanent resident of Pakistan/ AJK. Dual nationality holders are not eligible for this offer.

The selected scholars would be able to start their academic studies in the Moroccan universities by the start of the academic year in (September/October 2023).

By closing date of application, applicant must hold a minimum of 12 years of education (FSc/A-level) for the undergraduate programme. He/ she must be aged from 19-23 years. For master's programme, the applicant must have completed 16 years of education in relevant fields of study. Likewise, a minimum of 18 years of education in the relevant field of study is required for getting admitted to the PhD program in respective Moroccan university.

The mode of study is French language and only students who have shown satisfactory result in the French language learning program will be given the green light to travel to Morocco to pursue their scholarship/ training, in French language, in the Moroccan public institution for higher Education. No one will be allowed to avail scholarship without having shown satisfactory mastery in French language.

Those who do not have sufficient knowledge of French language are required to undertake French language course in their country by enrolling at appropriate center dedicated for this purpose, like Alliance Francaise, French Cultural Center etc.

In the linguistic fields, Arabic literature and Islamic studies are taught in Arabic and applicants of these fields must be fluent in Arabic and in possession of proficiency certificate. Applicants must fulfill other requirements set by the concerned university in Morocco.

The candidate must not be suspended/ expelled from Kingdom of Morocco earlier due to any criminal activity.

The application who succeeds in the French language training program, organized in their country of origin, should be in the possession, prior to their arrival to Morocco for the academic year 2022-23, of the documents including a long-term visa (student visa) and health certificate attesting that they are vaccinated against infectious and contagious diseases, in the particular for Tuberculosis.

