AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Morocco announces scholarships for Pakistani students

APP Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Moroccan Agency of International Cooperation (AMCI) has offered scholarships to Pakistani students for pursuing education in the Moroccan Public Institutions of Higher, Technical and Vocational Education for the academic year 2022-23.

According to official sources, the deadline for receiving nominations by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) is fixed as 20th September 2022. As per the details, the candidate must be a Pakistani/ AJK national and permanent resident of Pakistan/ AJK. Dual nationality holders are not eligible for this offer.

The selected scholars would be able to start their academic studies in the Moroccan universities by the start of the academic year in (September/October 2023).

By closing date of application, applicant must hold a minimum of 12 years of education (FSc/A-level) for the undergraduate programme. He/ she must be aged from 19-23 years. For master's programme, the applicant must have completed 16 years of education in relevant fields of study. Likewise, a minimum of 18 years of education in the relevant field of study is required for getting admitted to the PhD program in respective Moroccan university.

The mode of study is French language and only students who have shown satisfactory result in the French language learning program will be given the green light to travel to Morocco to pursue their scholarship/ training, in French language, in the Moroccan public institution for higher Education. No one will be allowed to avail scholarship without having shown satisfactory mastery in French language.

Those who do not have sufficient knowledge of French language are required to undertake French language course in their country by enrolling at appropriate center dedicated for this purpose, like Alliance Francaise, French Cultural Center etc.

In the linguistic fields, Arabic literature and Islamic studies are taught in Arabic and applicants of these fields must be fluent in Arabic and in possession of proficiency certificate. Applicants must fulfill other requirements set by the concerned university in Morocco.

The candidate must not be suspended/ expelled from Kingdom of Morocco earlier due to any criminal activity.

The application who succeeds in the French language training program, organized in their country of origin, should be in the possession, prior to their arrival to Morocco for the academic year 2022-23, of the documents including a long-term visa (student visa) and health certificate attesting that they are vaccinated against infectious and contagious diseases, in the particular for Tuberculosis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

scholarships Pakistani students AMCI

Comments

1000 characters

Morocco announces scholarships for Pakistani students

Investment, energy and trade: MBS urged to expedite cooperation

Nawaz to return to Pakistan next month?

NA passes ‘Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill, 2022’

Report called in 10 days: PM orders removal of impediments to inward FDI flows

Experts present suggestions aimed at transforming energy sector

Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

Punjab govt withdraws security of Sharif family; PM will continue to receive security

Flood-affected areas: PM orders Rs50,000 per family financial assistance thru BISP

Debt and liabilities hit historic high of Rs59.6trn

Special chartered flight: High-profile Pakistanis whose identities are unknown

Read more stories