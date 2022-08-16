AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Matiari District: DC seeks detailed report about damages caused by rains

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Adnan Rashid asked the relevant institutions to submit the latest details of the damage caused throughout the district during the monsoon rains as soon as possible and ordered all the officers to remain in the field the end of the rains.

The Deputy Commissioner issued these instructions while presiding over an emergency meeting held at the DC Secretariat on Monday to review the relief, rescue and drainage activities related to the recent monsoon rains.

Muhammad Adnan Rashid directed the officers of the Department of Health, Livestock, Agriculture, Education and Municipal and Town Administration to submit a report containing the real data regarding the loss of life and property during the rains so that the victims can be given immediate assistance.

The meeting was informed that till now 19 Dehs across the district have been declared as disaster hit due to monsoon rains, while the fresh situation of the rains should be reviewed and a report regarding the damages should be sent to the higher authorities soon.

In the meeting, Additional District Health Officer Dr. Nazir Mallah said that the health department had conducted mosquito repellent spray at different places across the district with the support of local bodies while mosquito nets were distributed among the affected people. Apart from providing treatment to the flood victims in the rural areas, mobile medical teams have been formed for this purpose, Dr Mallah added.

Additional Director of Agriculture Rafiq Rahu said that more than 30 percent of crops have been affected due to rains across the district due to which the farmers had suffered economic losses.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Riaz Hussain Leghari said that 71 livestock animals had perished due to the rains, while the Livestock Department also set up 6 medical camps in the three Tehsils for the treatment of animals and also continued the process of vaccination to prevent the spread of diseases.

The meeting was attended by ADC - I Manzoor Leghari and officers of relevant departments.

monsoon rains Muhammad Adnan Rashid Matiari District

