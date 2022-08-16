KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 237,801 tonnes of cargo comprising 146,575 tonnes of import cargo and 91,226 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 146,575 comprised of 120,964 tonnes of Container Ship, 6,248 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,716 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,535 tonnes of Iron, 3,848 tonnes of Wheat, 4,464 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds & 5,800 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 91,226 tonnes comprised of 74,502 tonnes of containerized cargo, 317 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,158 tonnes of Cement, 4,149 tonnes of Corn & 8,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7737 containers comprising of 4359 containers import and 3378 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 721 of 20’s and 1770 of 40’s loaded while 52 of 20’s and 23 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 528 of 20’s and 882 of 40’s loaded containers while 172 of 20’s and 457 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 12 ships namely, MT Quetta, Sea Harvest, Sky Blue, Brotonne Bridge, Yantian Express, RDO Endeavour, Safeen Pioneer, Teera Bhum, Agios Nektarios, Silver Joan, M.T SHalamr and Northern Dexterity have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 10 ships namely Beauty Jasmine, Bangkok Bridge, Stephanie C, KMTC Colombo, YM Excellence, Sea Harvest, Golden Eagle, Sky Blue, Safeen Pioneer and MT Karachi sailed from Karachi Port.

About 06 cargoes, namely Yantian Express, Spirit, Independent Spirit, Potterdam Eagle, MT Quetta and Teera Bhum were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, Cap Carmel, Tian E Zuo and APL Newyork left the Port on Monday morning, while 03 more ships, NS Xiamin, Kmarine Geno and Golden Violet are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 135,475 tonnes, comprising 102,153 tonnes imports cargo and 33,322 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,890` Containers (1,059 TEUs Imports and 1,831 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, IVS Pebble Beach and Tiger Harmony & 02 more ships, Sun Rise and MSC Iris carrying Wheat, Palm oil, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Monday, 15th Aug-2022.

